Roanoke Families Seek Alternatives as Popular RCPS+ Summer Program Gets Cut

Summer is here, and school is out. But for parents still looking for summer camp sign-ups, things are a little more complicated this year. One of the most affordable and popular options in Roanoke City, RCPS+, is off the table this summer after its funding was not renewed.

That leaves hundreds of families to figure out new summer plans.

“She used to go every summer since kindergarten,” said Porshia Jackson. “So, because RCPS is not offering summer school this summer, we are looking for other things to do. But right now, we are signed up for ballet and swimming lessons at the Aquatic Gator Center on Overland.”

There are still academic opportunities available in Roanoke City, though some are limited. The district told 10 News it has enrolled about 1,000 students in this year’s new STAR Program —an invitation-only initiative for students in grades 3 through 8.

In a statement to 10 News, Director of Communications Claire Mitzel added:

“RCPS offers a number of other free summer programs related to athletics, the arts, and career readiness that are open for enrollment. Families may visit the RCPS website to learn more and enroll. We know that our students stay safe when they stay connected to their school through meaningful activities, so we encourage families to register today for one or more of these opportunities.”

In Roanoke County, summer camps began Monday and some still have space available. At Green Ridge Recreation Center, where kids can splash down at Splash Valley Water Park, Alex North said sign-ups remain open for a variety of programs, with costs ranging from $49 to $100 per week.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We have over 130 camp options for the whole summer, starting from this week all the way through the first week of August,” said North, Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “From our day camps at Camp Roanoke, Green Ridge Recreation Center, and Cave Spring Elementary School. We also have pre-K enrichment at Brambleton Recreation Center, and youth athletics camps.”

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge told 10 News several of their camps, including Tanglewood and Beacons, still have openings, and they offer financial assistance for families who qualify.

The organization provided 10 News with its current estimated Summer Camp enrollment stats:

Camp Boco (started May 27th): 70% full

Camp Kirk (starts June 9th): 70% full

Camp Salem (starts June 16th): Most weeks have a wait list

Camp Rockbridge (started May 27th): 100% full

Camp Tanglewood (starts June 3rd): 50% full

Beacons Summer Camp (Starts June 23rd): 20 spots open

Cooking Camp (starts June 233rd): 80% full

Some parents are also turning to more specialized options like STEM activities to keep their kids engaged and learning.

“I just signed my boys up for a three-month membership through Kids Square, through the Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke,” said Lori Parr. “We just actually went there this morning.”

Although summer camp options might look different this year, there are still a few opportunities to be found.