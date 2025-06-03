WATCH: Dunkin Donuts supporting Special Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One of Blacksburg’s newest businesses is giving back to the community from day one.

Dunkin’ has been partnered with Special Olympics Virginia since April, and now its new Blacksburg location is stepping up. That partnership has helped raise more than $4,000 for students and athletes.

“We’re really excited that our partners with Coastal Franchising and Dunkin’ have chosen us again to be a recipient of their donation for Special Olympics,” said Nancy Morehouse, director of the southwest region for Special Olympics Virginia. “We’re so tickled to have some of our athletes here and some of our law enforcement volunteers who are here celebrating the opening of Dunkin’.”

This weekend, kids from across the region will also participate in the Special Olympics Summer Games in Richmond.