Indecent liberties investigation leads to arrest in Collinsville

Mugshot of Roniticus Lamar Wilson (Mugshot courtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – On May 31, 2025, a routine patrol by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of a suspicious situation in Collinsville, Virginia, according to authorities. At approximately 5:08 a.m., a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle parked behind the AutoZone store located at 2400 Virginia Avenue.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a red Dodge Charger, the deputy found an adult male in the driver’s seat, shirtless and seemingly asleep. In the front passenger seat, a 14-year-old female juvenile was discovered unclothed and also asleep. The deputy observed several open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.

Recommended Videos

The male subject was identified as Roniticus Lamar Wilson, 33, of Martinsville, Virginia, as reported by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigations revealed that Wilson and the juvenile were acquainted and had been attempting to engage in a romantic relationship.

As a result of the investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with:

Carnal knowledge of a child in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-63

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-371

Wilson is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or CrimeStoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).