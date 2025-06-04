RPD investigating shooting near Valley View Mall Tuesday night, vehicle struck by gunfire found on scene

ROANOKE, Va. – Update:

Roanoke Police have provided an update on a reported shooting that occurred near Valley View Mall Tuesday night.

According to RPD, officials responded to the reports of shots fired in the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard Northwest at 10:17 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found a vehicle struck by gunfire; no injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Original:

Roanoke Police are currently investigating reports of shots fired near Valley View Mall Tuesday night and 10 News was on the scene. This is a developing story and details are limited at this time, 10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.