Bradley Free Clinic slashes counseling waitlists with statewide telemental health program

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bradley Free Clinic has eliminated its six-month counseling waitlist due to a statewide program called the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative.

The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative offers immediate access to free mental health services for uninsured and underinsured patients. The program has tripled the number of free clinic partners it works with, from 10 to 30.

Several counseling services across Southwest Virginia refer patients to this program, including the Bradley Free Clinic.

“Here at Bradley, what we wanna do is eliminate barriers to any of our patient population,” said Behavioral Health Department Manager Wendy Dudley at Bradley Free Clinic.

The program allows patients to receive counseling from the comfort of their homes or even during lunch breaks in their cars, making mental health care more accessible than ever.

Since January 2025, the clinic has referred approximately 80 patients to the telehealth service, with 44 patients maintaining their appointments and participating in more than 300 visits.

One standout feature of the VTMHI program is its language accessibility.

“They provide counseling services for eight different languages where they actually have a live counselor speaking that language, not just using a language line,” said Dudley.

The Bradley Free Clinic has witnessed a 5% increase in mental health patients compared to last year, with 131 patients receiving counseling services, totaling 840 visits in 2025 alone.

Dudley said there have been significant shifts in patient demographics and needs.

“We are seeing more patients that have more severe traumas, and just the need has changed and shifted a little bit,” said Dudley.

Dudley also said they are seeing more patients 55 and up needing mental health services.

To receive free counseling through the VTMHI program at Bradley Free Clinic:

1. Register as a patient at Bradley Free Clinic

2. Complete a mental health intake assessment

3. Receive a referral to the VTMHI program

4. Complete VTMHI’s matching questionnaire to find the best-suited counselor

The program connects patients with pre-licensed therapists who are completing their licensure requirements under experienced supervision.

While some might hesitate about working with pre-licensed professionals, Dudley said the program is good at matching people.

“Just like with any counseling services, it’s about finding that person that fits with you. And so just because somebody might lack of experience, you still might be able to bond and build that relationship and so we ask everybody just to give it a try,” said Dudley.