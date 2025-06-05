Pulaski County holds ribbon-cutting for Evelyn Alexander Waterpark

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County held a ribbon-cutting for the relaunch of the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark on Wednesday.

“This project reflects the strength of our community spirit and delivers on the Board’s commitment to investing in the quality of life for Pulaski County families. The Evelyn Alexander Waterpark is more than a public recreational facility—it’s a symbol of hope, perseverance, and pride in our County we call home.”

Laura Walters, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors