Pulaski County holds ribbon-cutting for Evelyn Alexander Waterpark

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County held a ribbon-cutting for the relaunch of the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark on Wednesday.
“This project reflects the strength of our community spirit and delivers on the Board’s commitment to investing in the quality of life for Pulaski County families. The Evelyn Alexander Waterpark is more than a public recreational facility—it’s a symbol of hope, perseverance, and pride in our County we call home.”Laura Walters, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors
Pulaski County highlighted the following enhancements to the park:
Revitalized Pool Features
- A completely replastered pool offering a smoother, safer swimming experience
- Refurbished pool toys and a fully refreshed waterpark slide
- Brand-new, modernized shading structures and private cabana options to increase guest comfort and relaxation
Newly Constructed Pool House Building
- Enhanced restrooms with private showers for improved convenience and guest experience
- Year-round access to facilities, including a newly constructed and enlarged covered pavilion, designed to accommodate more patrons and host events throughout all seasons
- A streamlined ticketing and admission process to ensure a quicker and more efficient entry experience
- Two new food truck pads, bringing opportunities for delicious local flavors and variety options to the waterpark all summer long
The waterpark will officially open for the summer season on June 8.