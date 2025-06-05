WATCH: Second Urban Assault Race held in Roanoke Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Riverdale District was buzzing with energy Wednesday as cyclists and spectators gathered for the second Urban Assault Race.

It isn’t your typical bike race. Spanning more than 2.5 miles, participants navigated a mix of paved roads, gravel paths, singletrack, and even ventured inside historic industrial buildings. The event’s eclectic design challenged riders’ speed, agility and adaptability.

Beyond the race, the event featured food trucks, face painting and live entertainment — including an aerial acrobat.

Most importantly, proceeds benefited local organizations, including the nonprofit I Heart Southeast and Noke Van Co., which suffered a devastating fire earlier this year.

“Although we started planning the event before the fire, we knew we wanted to direct some of the proceeds to Noke Van,” Amy McGinnis, liaison for the Urban Assault Race at Riverdale, said. “They still need tools, they need parts … insurance hasn’t yet come through for them.”

Wednesday’s race doubled the number of competitors to nearly 200.