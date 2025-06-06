78-year-old woman dies in Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 78-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured in a Rockbridge County crash on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

At approximately 3 p.m., state troopers were called to East Midland Trail at the intersection of Memorial Lane for a report of the crash. Investigators said that 78-year-old Melodie Vohar of Lexington was driving a Jaguar XF and failed to yield the right-of-way while entering East Midland Trail. She was then struck by a 2012 Honda Civic traveling east on Midland Trail.

Vohar was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, authorities reported. The 78-year-old passenger was also wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

The 19-year-old woman driving the Civic was injured and transported to a local hospital, along with the 24-year-old male passenger.

The crash remains under investigation.