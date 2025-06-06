FEDUP set to feature mother of Trayvon Martin as keynote speaker at 20th Anniversary Gala

For 20 years, the Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer - better known as FEDUP - have been supporting grieving families and providing critical resources in their goal of creating safer communities free from gun violence.

This Friday, FEDUP will be celebrating its 20th year anniversary with a gala that will feature a number of keynote speakers, including Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.

While FEDUP’s gala will celebrate its anniversary, it will also act as a fundraiser. The group hopes to receive money to continue to provide grief counseling and advocacy services for families.

The gala is set to take place from 6:00 P.M. - 10 P.M. at the Charter Hall at City Market Building.