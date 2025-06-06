Governor Youngkin to attend 81st D-Day commemoration ceremony at National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. – Seven World War II veterans will join thousands of visitors at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Friday, June 6, to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day.

The main ceremony, which Governor Glenn Youngkin will attend, will start at 11 a.m. The gates open at 9:30 a.m. There are also extended hours until 9 p.m., and admission is free all day.

The theme for this year’s ceremony is “Lest We Forget,” which features keynote speaker Joseph Balkoski, author and former Maryland National Guard historian.

For Balkoski’s books, he was able to interview several World War II veterans.

“It’s a salute to that generation, which is almost all gone now, of all the thousands of World War II veterans I came to know in the last four decades, literally only one is left who’s a friend of mine. He’s 105 years old and he’s as sharp as a tack, but he’s the only one left,” said Balkoski.

Up to 2,000 people are expected to attend the memorial on Friday to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s also a chance for loved ones to pay tribute to those who fought during the war.

Director of Communications Angela Lynch with the National D-Day Memorial said she has a personal connection to today. Her grandfather was a World War II veteran.

“For me to be able to live in a time where all I’ve known is freedom where I’ve not had to go through what they went through the sacrifice even here on the home front of that generation and to be able to live my dreams and tell their stories is a privilege,” said Lynch.

In addition to the ceremony, there will be other events taking place at the National D-Day Memorial throughout the day.