Washington Park Pool holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – This new facility is designed for all ages, featuring five dumping buckets, a mushroom fountain, a 14-foot water slide, and plenty of seating.

Children and their families from the West End Center for Youth were invited to take the first dip in the pool.

“This is a great way for people to get out and get cool and get cooled off and enjoy the day. It’s very reasonably priced. It’s right here in their community. They can walk or take the bus here. It seems that the children are enjoying it. It seems like everyone else is having a good time and hopefully everybody will come down and support.” CincyMcFall, Director of Parks and Recreation for Roanoke City

Staff also said that swimming lessons will be offered at the pool in the future.

With the grand opening complete, the pool is ready to welcome people all summer long.