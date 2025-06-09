Man arrested on ten bestiality charges in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested on ten charges of Attempting to Possess Bestiality Materials in Patrick County on Monday, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said they arrested 70-year-old Malcolm Roach Sr. after a search warrant was executed on his home on January 8. Law enforcement said they seized and analyzed computer devices from Roach’s home and found that multiple bestiality websites were accessed between February 13 and 15 of 2024. Sheriff Dan Smith also said that Roach allegedly attempted to delete content related to the sites.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the charges stem from indictments issued by a Patrick County Grand Jury on June 2, 2025, alleging that Roach attempted to produce, distribute, publish, sell, transport, finance, possess, or possess with the intent to distribute obscene material depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal.

The investigation is still ongoing. Roach was released on a $7,500 bond.