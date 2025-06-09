Nelson County Sheriff’s Office issues notice regarding photos of local students posted on social media

NESLON COUNTY, Va. – Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that they have been notified of a social media account posting photos of Nelson County Public School students.

NCCO said that they have had discussions with Nelson County Public Schools administrators regarding photos of students being posted to an Instagram account. The sheriff’s office has asked the parents of any student who has been featured on this Instagram page to report the incident to their office.

Law enforcement has said they will continue to work with parents and the school district to resolve this issue.