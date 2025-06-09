South entrance to Carilion Clinic Memorial Hospital will be closed due to construction

ROANOKE, Va. – The south entrance of the front lobby at Carilion Clinic Memorial Hospital will be closed due to scaffolding starting June 10. The areas marked in red on the map are the temporarily closed sections.

The west entrance will be open and is marked in green as the accessible area.

Carilion Clinic recommends that visitors make extra time when coming to the hospital during this time.

Normal traffic entrances and walkways are expected to resume around June 12 or 13, according to Carilion Clinic’s post.