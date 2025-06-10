41-year-old woman killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Maryland woman was killed in a crash in Wythe County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers said the crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 85-mile marker.

Recommended Videos

Forty-one-year-old Kayla M. Will, of New Windsor, Maryland, was heading northbound on I-81 in a Chevrolet Avalanche, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. She then went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to VSP.

Authorities state that Will was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.