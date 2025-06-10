Ambulance and medical service rates up for discussion at Lynchburg public hearing today

Medical Service Rates Up for Discussion at Lynchburg Public Hearing.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Multiple medical service rates in Lynchburg are up for discussion at a public hearing on Tuesday, and the public is invited to comment.

The City of Lynchburg is considering a new ordinance to change Section 5-6 of Article I of Chapter 5 of the Lynchburg City Code.

This change would increase certain rates, fees, and charges for ambulances and related services for Advanced Practice Paramedic Treatment Administration under Advanced Life Support Emergency Procedures, all provided by the City of Lynchburg’s Fire Department.

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street. All people are encouraged to attend and share their views on the proposed changes.

Rates up for discussion:

Basic Life Support Non-Emergency Transport From $350.00/trip to $422.07/trip

Basic Life Support Emergency Transport From $500.00/trip to $675.30/trip

Advanced Life Support Non-Emergency Procedure From $425.00/patient to $506.48/patient

Advanced Life Support Emergency Procedure From $600.00/ patient to $801.92/patient

Advanced Life Support Emergency Procedure w/ three or more medications and at least one Advanced Life Support Procedure From $850.00/patient to $7,160.66/patient $1,160.66/patient

Advanced Life Support Emergency Procedure w/ Advanced Practice Paramedic Treatment

$1,371.69/patient (*New*)

Transport Mileage Charge From $12.00/mile to $13.73/mile



Rates remaining the same:

Oxygen supply charge: $50.00 per trip

Evaluation and treatment without transport: $100.00 per patient and becomes discretionary

The full text of the said Ordinance proposed for adoption is available for public inspection and review during normal business hours (Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) in the Office of the Clerk of Council in the City Hall, Council/Manager’s Office, 900 Church Street, Third Floor.

Questions and/or comments concerning this matter should be directed to Alicia Finney, Clerk of Council, at 434.455.3990 or alicia.finney@lynchburgva.gov.

10 News will continue to track the story as we receive updates.