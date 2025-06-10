At least one dead as Franklin County officials respond to two separate incidents at Smith Mountain Lake Tuesday

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Update:

Both victims in two separate incidents have been recovered at Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday, according to officials. One of the victims has been confirmed dead.

Officials say that the man who jumped off a boat to swim to a dock near Three Point Isle Drive in Penhook is deceased.

As for the other victim who jumped off the Hales Ford Bridge, authorities say that they are currently administering life-saving measures and transporting the patient to Lifeguard.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Original:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told 10 News that they are investigating two separate incidents that occurred at Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.

Authorities say they are investigating one incident that occurred in the 200 block of Three Point Isle Drive in Penhook, where a man jumped off a boat to swim to the dock and did not resurface. Units are currently en route.

Authorities are also en route to a separate incident where a man jumped off Hales Ford Bridge in Bridgewater.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update the story as information becomes available.