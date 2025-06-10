Roanoke City School Board to meet Tuesday night to approve 2025-2026 fiscal year budget

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School Board will be meeting today to approve its budget for the 2026 fiscal year.
The School Board is required to approve a budget for the upcoming year before the July 1 start of each budget year.
According to the board agenda, the proposed budget is set to include the following:
- $159.3 million in projected state revenues across all funds (2.4% increase)
- $106.9 million in projected local funding from the city of Roanoke
- $27.4 million in projected federal grant funding (2% increase)
The proposed budget is also set to include an average 2.5% scale/step combined raise for all positions and new positions for instructional and student support positions.