Roanoke City School Board to meet Tuesday night to approve 2025-2026 fiscal year budget

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School Board will be meeting today to approve its budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

The School Board is required to approve a budget for the upcoming year before the July 1 start of each budget year.

Recommended Videos

According to the board agenda, the proposed budget is set to include the following:

$159.3 million in projected state revenues across all funds (2.4% increase)

$106.9 million in projected local funding from the city of Roanoke

$27.4 million in projected federal grant funding (2% increase)

The proposed budget is also set to include an average 2.5% scale/step combined raise for all positions and new positions for instructional and student support positions.