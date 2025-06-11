Breaking barriers: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office promotes first female command staff captain

For the first time in its history, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has appointed a woman to its command staff.

For the first time in its history, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has appointed a woman to its command staff.

Captain Christian Edmondson’s promotion to Captain of the Administration Division marks a major milestone for the department—and a powerful example of leadership in action.

Recommended Videos

Capt. Edmondson was born and raised in Carroll County, Virginia, and graduated from Carroll County High School in 2003. After attending New River Community College, she enrolled in the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy—where Bedford County officials first met her.

She joined the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 at just 21 years old, taking what she called a “leap of faith” by moving to the area to begin her law enforcement career. Since then, she’s held a variety of roles—from patrol deputy, to Vice/Narcotics Investigator, to Criminal Investigations—and was promoted to Sergeant in 2021.

Described by colleagues as calm under pressure and deeply committed to public service, Edmondson says she never set out to make history—only to serve with integrity. Now, her story is inspiring others to believe in what’s possible.