Henry County man arrested after being wanted for 2024 sexual assault

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County man was arrested on Wednesday following a nine-month sexual assault investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they received reports of a sexual assault on September 12, 2024. Upon investigation, they identified 28-year-old Aaron Ray Snider as the suspect. They later found that he had since fled Henry County following the incident.

Law enforcement said new evidence found that Snider was likely in Beaufort County, North Carolina. With the help of local law enforcement, Snider was found and arrested without incident on June 12. He has been charged with one count of rape. He is currently being held in North Carolina without bond, pending extradition to Virginia.

HCSO said they will not release any additional information regarding the victim due to the sensitive nature of the case.