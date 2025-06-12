Why dads shouldn’t skip their doctor visits

Busy parents often put off going to the doctor, especially dads.

As we celebrate Father’s Day, it’s a good reminder to make sure they’re keeping tabs on their health.

Recommended Videos

“If your car has a check engine light that is flashing, you’re going to bring it in for your mechanic to take a look at it. So why wouldn’t you do that for yourself when you feel like there’s something that needs to get checked out,” asks John Hanicak, MD, a family medicine doctor at Cleveland Clinic. “This Father’s Day, consider giving yourself a very important gift, one that will also make your family very happy – your health!"

Along with seeing the doctor for any new symptoms, Dr. Hanicak urges men to keep up with annual checkups.

This way, their provider can monitor their health and recommend routine tests based on age and family history.

Dr. Hanicak said heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, with cancer close behind.

With this in mind, it’s important to check blood pressure and cholesterol levels and not put off things like colon and prostate cancer screenings.

Dr. Hanicak encourages men to discuss any mental health issues as well.

“Mental health is a topic we talk about comfortably with people all the time. We’re the folks who, behind closed doors, talk about things that nobody else knows about – that’s our job. Don’t hesitate to bring up any concerns that you might have with your family doctor,” Dr. Hanicak said.

Along with screenings and mental health checkups, Dr. Hanicak added that your primary care provider can offer lifestyle tips to help prevent certain health problems in the first place.