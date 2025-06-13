Altavista teen competes in American Ninja Warrior

ALTAVISTA, Va. – After over a decade of hard work and dedication, Colt Elder’s dream came true as he competed in this year’s season of American Ninja Warrior.

Elder was inspired by the show and began training at a local gym. His hard work paid off when he completed his first obstacle course, with the third fastest time of the night, all while his family and friends cheered him on.

“If it weren’t for a lot of the people that are always inspiring me and letting me know the progress that I’ve been gaining, then I might not still be doing Ninja. Because it’s really inspiring, especially some of the better Ninjas. If they’re like, oh man, that was impressive, then you’re like oh, I want to keep going.” Colt Elder, American Ninja Warrior competitor

Elder says competing on the show was a welcoming and supportive experience. He says all of the competitors cheer each other on. You can catch Elder in future episodes this season, airing Monday nights on NBC.