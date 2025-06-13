Gov. Youngkin signs bill aimed at prosecuting fentanyl dealers for overdose deaths

(Copyright 2025 by Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin - All rights reserved.)

Gov. Youngkin after signing of SB 746. Official Photo by Kaitlyn DeHarde, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill on Friday that creates a new crime of "involuntary manslaughter for knowingly manufacturing, selling or distributing drugs that contain fentanyl, the sale of which results in another person’s death."

“Today, we take a crucial step in addressing the fentanyl crisis in Virginia. Fentanyl dealers should be held accountable for the lives they take and the families and communities they destroy. Through our comprehensive approach, Virginia is leading the nation in reducing drug overdoses and fentanyl deaths, which have dropped by 44 percent year-over-year. I am proud to sign this commonsense bill into law which brings dealers to justice and protects Virginia’s families.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

The Youngkin administration has listed four pillars for their approach oncurbing overdose deaths: