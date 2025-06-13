Three men arrested after Henry County narcotics seizure

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they had arrested three individuals in connection with a narcotics seizure that occurred during a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to Officials, the HCSO Narcotics Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated by Ronald Edwards Jr. and two other occupants. Deputies had prior knowledge that Edwards was operating the vehicle with a revoked license.

The vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot on Virginia Avenue and as deputies approached, they observed Edwards and the front seat passenger, Zachary Denny, crawling over each other in an apparent attempt to switch seats.

A K-9 unit was deployed a gave a positive alert on the vehicle and a subsequent search revealed numerous bags of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, unidentified pills, a digital scale and packaging materials commonly associated with the distribution of narcotics. Officials say field tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

When Edwards was advised he was under arrest, he fled the scene on foot while still in handcuffs. He crossed Virginia Ave before quickly being apprehended by deputies.

The following charges against the following individuals have been filed:

Ronald Edwards Jr. - No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 - Possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 Obstruction of justice (fleeing while under arrest)

Zachary Denny - $3,500.00 secured bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 - Possession of fentanyl

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 54.1-3466 - Possession of controlled paraphernalia

Phillip Thompson - $2,000.00 secured bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 - Possession of methamphetamine

Additional charges are expected pending a lab analysis of seized subtances, the HCSO said.