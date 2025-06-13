Two arrested for child abuse in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were arrested in Montgomery County following an investigation involving the abuse of four children, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said they obtained a search warrant following an investigation into the alleged abuse, neglect, and torture of four children. Law enforcement executed the search warrant at a home in the Norris Run area on May 29.

Following the warrant, multiple pieces of evidence were seized from the home, resulting in the arrest of 48-year-old Terry Wakefield Jr. and 42-year-old Rachel Wakefield. They were both charged with the following:

Child Torture

Child Abuse/neglect

Domestic Assault

The Wakefields are both currently being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Investigator Krafft at 540-382-6915.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.