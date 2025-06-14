Man arrested after string of thefts in Rockbridge County area

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a long string of thefts that occurred in Rockbridge County and the surrounding region, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they have been jointly investigating a series of thefts that have occurred throughout the region with local police departments. After an increased presence of law enforcement in various areas, authorities identified 33-year-old Charles Mayo and arrested him in Buena Vista on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Charles Mayo was charged with Contempt of Court and Grand Larceny.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and we anticipate that additional charges may be forthcoming. We are asking anyone who may have information or security camera footage of Mr. Mayo to please come forward. Community input is a vital part of our ability to resolve these cases thoroughly and effectively.” Tony McFaddin, Rockbridge County Sheriff

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Chief Deputy Donald Schley at 540-464-9232 or via email at deschley@rbsova.gov.

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the Buena Vista Police Department and the Lexington Police Department for theur support in this case.