Paint the Town Purple: Rocky Mount Unites for Alzheimer’s Advocacy

ROCKY MOUNT, VA – Leigh Prom, better known as the ’Granny Nanny,’ is on a mission to make the Longest Day of the year shine even brighter.

A longtime caregiver and advocate for families impacted by Alzheimer’s, Prom is once again raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association through the organization’s Longest Day campaign.

Her personal challenge? $20 for 20 Laps on the 20th. She is asking for $20 donations, as she plans to run 20 laps — all taking place at 7 a.m. on June 20 at the Franklin County High School track.

All money raised goes to Alzheimer’s care and research in our area.

“The day with the most light is the day we fight,” Prom said.

Prom’s passion for Alzheimer’s advocacy started with her grandfather’s diagnosis, and deepened when her mother was diagnosed in 2000. Since her mother’s passing in 2015, she’s continued supporting caregivers and pushing for better resources, especially in rural communities.

This year, Prom is leading a community-wide effort to “Paint the Town Purple,” teaming up with people and local businesses across Rocky Mount to spread awareness.

She invites anyone to donate, run alongside her, or write a card of appreciation for a caregiver.

