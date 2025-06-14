Protesters speak out at “No Kings” rallies in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Millions of people gathered in various cities across the nation to demonstrate and raise their voices concerning their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

In Roanoke, two “No Kings” rallies occurred back to back. The first took place at McCadden Park, while the second took place at Elmwood Park.

The “No Kings” rallies in Roanoke were peaceful, with the McCadden Park rally featuring live music and bubbles for families.

The message, however, was the same at both rallies:

“We are a people who consent to be governed,” Roanoke Indivisible founder Ivonne Wallace Fuentes said. “We do not want kings, no kings.”

Protestors gathered in the grassy areas of McCadden Park and lined the sidewalks just outside of Elmwood Park as drivers honked their horns as a sign of support. Signs displayed various messages against President Trump and the policies his administration has implemented.

Other signs, like the ones belonging to Isabell Martinez, told a story. Martinez’s sign was in support of her brother-in-law Edvin, who she says was taken by ICE last week.

“Last night he arrived in El Salvador,” Martinez said. “He didn’t have any chance to have a hearing or go to the courts or get anything he didn’t have anything.”

Others, such as Karen Bechtold, believe that protesting is a way to fight back against discrimination.

“When I see the things that are happening, the one thing we have is we can protest,” Bechtold said. “I wasn’t in Vietnam War protests, but I know that protests closed and stopped the Vietnam War and that protest is powerful.”

People of all races, gender, and ages were represented. Even military veterans like Les Ulrich, who were ready to give their lives for their country in the past, united to have their voices heard.

“The direction the country is headed in is not the correct one. People have got to listen to what is going on and become much more active,” Ulrich said. “They’ve got to let their representatives know how they feel about which way the country is headed.”

Another primary message at both rallies was to encourage attendees and others in the community to get to the ballot box and vote.