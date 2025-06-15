Group gathers in Roanoke to rally for Palestine

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Coalition for Palestine gathered at Market Square for another in their series of protests. They say it’s important to bring awareness to the situation in Gaza. One man said his wife’s family has been directly impacted by the conflict.

“She’s lost over 30 members of her family, included two siblings, an aunt, an uncle, every woman and child in that family and several cousins.” Rafeeq McNamara, Southwest Virginia Coalition for Palestine

Aid workers said there was more violence on Sunday near relief sites in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have died in the conflict since October 7, 2023, after Israel responded to deadly Hamas attacks.