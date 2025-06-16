Land clearing begins at New London Business & Tech Center, impacting trails, parking in Bedford Co.

Starting Monday, June 16, land clearing will begin at the New London Business & Technology Center as part of a site expansion project. This work will impact access to certain areas of the property, including some trails and parking areas.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Several trails and parking areas will be affected as land clearing begins at the New London Business & Technology Center in Bedford County.

Starting Monday morning, the following areas will be temporarily closed during the clearing process, according to county officials:

Green Loop Trail

Blue-Orange Connector Trail

Blue Loop Trail

A small section of the Orange Loop located behind the power substation, which will be rerouted in front of the substation via a newly established path.

Additionally, the parking area at Trailhead #1 will permanently close due to the expansion. However, there is now a new parking lot located near the entrance of the Center, past the New London Emergency Services building.

This comes after the Bedford County Office of Economic Development secured a $1.5 million grant from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. A $750,000 grant from the Tobacco Commission will also support site development in the Center.

The project will include clearing Lots 15 and 16 and continuing the gravel extension of Meade Road.

This phase of the expansion is slated for completion by February 2026.