Lynchburg Police arrest 15 people after large fight at Greenfield Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Fifteen people were arrested following a large fight that broke out at Greenfield Apartments in Lynchburg on Sunday afternoon, according to the police department.

Lynchburg Police were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Longview Road at about 3:30 p.m., with additional reports indicating that several individuals may have had handguns.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived at the scene, they de-escalated the situation and issued a lawful order directing individuals to remain in their homes while they investigated the incident.

Ultimately, 15 people were arrested for their involvement in the altercation or for failing to comply with lawful commands issued by officers on the scene, authorities said.

“The Lynchburg Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to the Town of Bedford Police Department, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police for their support and rapid response,” the Lynchburg Police Department said. “LPD greatly values and appreciates the strong partnerships we share with our fellow law enforcement agencies. Their ongoing support is essential to ensuring the safety of our community.”

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 Tips mobile app, or via text by sending CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency may vary. Standard data rates may apply. Text STOP to cancel or HELP for assistance.