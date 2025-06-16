Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

South Carolina man charged with child sex crimes after investigation by Alleghany County officials

Kelley (Courtesy of ACSO) (ACSO2025)

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – The Alleghany Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they had charged a registered sex offender in South Carolina for using a communication system to facilitate offenses involving minors.

Officials say that an investigation into Bobby Lee Kelley III was led by Special Agents with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, in partnership with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. On June 3, investigators traveled to South Carolina where Kelley was interviewed.

Recommended Videos

As part of the investigation search warrants were executed at Kelley’s residence where evidence was recovered. Kelley is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia for prosecution.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS