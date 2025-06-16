South Carolina man charged with child sex crimes after investigation by Alleghany County officials

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – The Alleghany Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they had charged a registered sex offender in South Carolina for using a communication system to facilitate offenses involving minors.

Officials say that an investigation into Bobby Lee Kelley III was led by Special Agents with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, in partnership with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. On June 3, investigators traveled to South Carolina where Kelley was interviewed.

As part of the investigation search warrants were executed at Kelley’s residence where evidence was recovered. Kelley is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia for prosecution.