CODI alert issued for missing 7-year-old girl in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A CODI alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for Annalise Allen, who was last seen on Sunday at about 10 p.m. at Bennett Drive in Northwest Roanoke.

Authorities said she might be with Martina Pamplin, a 41-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a black Jeep Compass with unknown license plates.

According to Virginia State Police, this disappearance poses a credible threat to Annalise’s health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For further information, contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540- 853-2212 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/

