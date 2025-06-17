Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

CODI alert issued for missing 7-year-old girl in Roanoke

Authorities said she was last seen on Sunday at Bennett Drive

A CODI alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. (Virginia State Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – A CODI alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for Annalise Allen, who was last seen on Sunday at about 10 p.m. at Bennett Drive in Northwest Roanoke.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said she might be with Martina Pamplin, a 41-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a black Jeep Compass with unknown license plates.

According to Virginia State Police, this disappearance poses a credible threat to Annalise’s health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For further information, contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540- 853-2212 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS