Danville’s Caesars Virginia offering $50 tickets for select summer shows

DANVILLE, Va. – Nothing beats a little summer fun, and Caesars Virginia is kicking off the new season with fun deals on seven shows.
‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ will take place from June 17-23, and attendees can purchase tickets for $50. Additionally, select shows will offer two tickets for $50.
Participating shows in ‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ include:
- June 21 – Wynonna Judd
- July 12 – TUSK
- July 19 – Chris Lane
- Aug. 16 – Best of the Eagles
- Sept. 19 – ZZ Top
- Sept. 20 – Flatland Cavalry
- Sept. 27 – The O’Jays
These special deals will run until Monday, June 23, at 7 p.m. PT. The $50 ticket offer is all-inclusive, with no additional fees beyond city, state, or venue taxes.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Ticketmaster.com/Caesars50.