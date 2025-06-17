Skip to main content
Local News

Danville’s Caesars Virginia offering $50 tickets for select summer shows

‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ runs June 17-23

(Caesars Virg, Caesars Virginia)

DANVILLE, Va. – Nothing beats a little summer fun, and Caesars Virginia is kicking off the new season with fun deals on seven shows.

‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ will take place from June 17-23, and attendees can purchase tickets for $50. Additionally, select shows will offer two tickets for $50.

Participating shows in ‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ include:

  • June 21 – Wynonna Judd
  • July 12 – TUSK
  • July 19 – Chris Lane
  • Aug. 16 – Best of the Eagles
  • Sept. 19 – ZZ Top
  • Sept. 20 – Flatland Cavalry
  • Sept. 27 – The O’Jays

These special deals will run until Monday, June 23, at 7 p.m. PT. The $50 ticket offer is all-inclusive, with no additional fees beyond city, state, or venue taxes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Ticketmaster.com/Caesars50.

