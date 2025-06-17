Danville’s Caesars Virginia offering $50 tickets for select summer shows

DANVILLE, Va. – Nothing beats a little summer fun, and Caesars Virginia is kicking off the new season with fun deals on seven shows.

‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ will take place from June 17-23, and attendees can purchase tickets for $50. Additionally, select shows will offer two tickets for $50.

Participating shows in ‘Caesars $50 Show Week’ include:

June 21 – Wynonna Judd

July 12 – TUSK

July 19 – Chris Lane

Aug. 16 – Best of the Eagles

Sept. 19 – ZZ Top

Sept. 20 – Flatland Cavalry

Sept. 27 – The O’Jays

These special deals will run until Monday, June 23, at 7 p.m. PT. The $50 ticket offer is all-inclusive, with no additional fees beyond city, state, or venue taxes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Ticketmaster.com/Caesars50.