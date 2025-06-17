Flash flooding impacting our region

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Severe flooding has overwhelmed several areas in our region Monday and Tuesday.

People in Fincastle say they saw up to 7 inches of rain. Catawba Creek is overflowing, causing road damage and cutting off access to some homes. One resident says a culvert in the area often gets stopped up with debris during storms, which makes the flooding worse.

“This is my driveway — I went up to my neck in it, and the county tested; it’s six feet deep, and it used to be a driveway,” said Claudine Dunning, a resident.

Residents say the Virginia Department of Transportation was supposed to clear the culvert on Monday but had to reschedule. VDOT cleared the culvert Tuesday afternoon.