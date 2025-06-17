Governor Youngkin to lead economic trade mission to France and United Kingdom

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he would lead a Virginia delegation to Paris, France, and London, England, beginning June 15.

Officials say the purpose is an economic trade mission aimed at strengthening investment, workforce and innovation ties with key partners in Europe.

In London, Governor Youngkin and First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin will join U.K. and U.S. dignitaries in rededicating the statue of George Washington in Trafalgar Square, a monument originally gifted by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1914. Accompanying the Governor on the trade mission are Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, and senior officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Virginia is home to many of the world’s premier aerospace companies, and this trade mission is an opportunity to showcase our best-in-class workforce, business-friendly environment, and proven economic development expertise,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Since January 2022, Virginia has seen record-breaking capital investment commitments from companies expanding here in Virginia and global businesses choosing to build their future in the Commonwealth. We’re proud to bring that momentum to the international stage and highlight the advantages that continue to make Virginia a leading destination for innovation, opportunity, and investment.”

Governor Youngkin will open the mission at the 2025 Paris Air Show where he will meet with chief executives from global aviation and defense companies, promote Virginia’s advanced-manufacturing assets, and highlight the Commonwealth’s new Aerospace Talent Accelerator that graduates its first class this summer. In the U.K he will meet with corporate leaders and investors to deepen commercial ties and encourage new expansion projects in the Commonwealth.