Roanoke City Council discuss budget ordinance for 2024-205 general fund

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council met this afternoon to discuss a budget ordinance and fine-tune the budget.

Budget ordinances occur regularly as adjustments are necessary. Taxes and other revenue sources get tweaked so that City Council can have the right amount of cap space in the budget.

“It is fairly standard and all it is looking at where our revenues are versus the budget towards the end of the year and can go right up to the end.” Director of the Department of Finance, Margaret Lindsey, said.

Mayor Joe Cobb and the City Council like to get it done as soon as possible, since adjustments to revenues and expenditures allow for essential fine-tuning to the city budget.; This means that the city can spread the money where they can.

“We are reducing spending where we can and we are acknowledging spending increases where they are necessary and we are making those budget increases where we can,” Mayor Cobb said.

All while addressing other concerns and making there is enough space in the city coffers for this year’s budget.

“Some of the concerns that we have about overspending, we’re going to be able to address those in the new budget going forward,” Mayor Cobb said.