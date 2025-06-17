Roanoke Police searching for missing endangered 40-year-old woman

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police announced Tuesday that they were searching for an endangered missing 40-year-old woman who last spoke with her family on Saturday.

According to RPD, Meagan Martin is described as a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5′2 and weighs 95 pounds.

On Monday at 2 p.m., officers took the report of a missing woman. Prior to meeting the reporting party, they visited the woman’s address in the 1400 block of Downing Street NW in attempt to locate her, and nobody answered the door.

Authorities say that on Tuesday at 11:09 a.m., officers responded to the Downing residence for the report of suspicious items being found. Based on the evidence collected, a search warrant was conducted, and nobody was located inside. Martin is now considered endangered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.