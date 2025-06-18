Neighbors react and remember ‘Sweet, Caring’ Meagan Martin

ROANOKE, Va. – What began as a missing person case ended in a homicide investigation. The body of 40-year-old Meagan Martin, a mother and beloved neighbor, was discovered outside a Downing Street home Tuesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, Roanoke Police arrested 45-year-old Joshua Presley, for second-degree murder in connection with Martin’s death.

“The victim and the suspect were romantically involved,” said Hannah Glasgow, Public Information Officer for Roanoke Police. “At one point, they were living in the home together. We don’t exactly what the status of their living situation was when this incident took place but that’s a part of the ongoing investigation.”

The discovery stunned neighbors, who described Martin as someone who was kind and who kept to herself.

“I’ve been living here close to 30 years, and I’ve not seen anything like this,” said Janette Preston, who lives next door. “My heart goes out to the family because the lady, she come in and out, she don’t mess with nobody.”

Police say Martin was reported missing on Monday afternoon after her family had not heard from her since Saturday. Police had already visited the Downing Street address earlier in the day but say no one answered the door.

“They knocked on the door,” Glasgow said, “but they didn’t have a search warrant, so they were unable to really go through the grounds or enter the home.”

But by 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers were back, this time responding to the family’s report of suspicious items found outside. Police obtained a search warrant and found Martin’s body outside the home.

Neighbors say the street was filled with police, investigators, and SWAT personnel. But it was the silence left behind that hit them the hardest. Her presence, though they say was low-key, left an impact.

“She seemed to be a sweet young lady, a caring young lady,” said Darrell Wood, who lives across the street. “Mind her own business, stay to herself. Very nice. I’m going to miss her.”

As of now, the medical examiner is still working to determine the exact cause of death. Police say the investigation remains active, and more details could emerge in the coming days.

“Never did I see anything or witness anything that would lead up to this. Never ever,” Wood said. “It caught everyone here by surprise and we’re all really hurt. Prayers go out to her family and I’m just so sorry it happened.”

“Just pray,” Preston said. “You hear from everywhere else, but not close here by my house. It’s just hard to believe.”

10 News will continue to follow the story as it develops.