ROANOKE, Va. – The official courses for the USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Biking National Championships will be revealed on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

USA Cycling, Visit VBR, the City of Roanoke, and Roanoke County will come together at Elmwood Park to reveal a total of 6 courses that will bring 1,900+ elite mountain bikers to compete in Virginia’s Blue Ridge July 14 – 20.