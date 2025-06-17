Where to vote in the Virginia Primary Elections: Important Information

Virginia voters must go to their assigned polling location to vote in today’s Primary Election Day. To find your polling place, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and enter your first and last name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number and your locality.

Roanoke County residents can also use the VoterView site to enter their address and find their polling location.

For citizens voting at Precinct 404 at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School, located at 1200 Hardy Road in Vinton, please note that due to ongoing construction, voters are asked to use the second entrance from Hardy Road, if you are coming from the Vinton Kroger and just before McDonald Street. Follow the driveway around to the cafeteria/gymnasium. Signage is posted along the roadway, and curbside voting is available.

Voting today at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School in Vinton (Roanoke County, VA)

Voting ends today at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The last day to register to vote or update your voting registration was May 27, 2025.

Early voting ended on June 14, 2025. That was the last day Roanoke City residents could have voted at 317 Kimball Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24016. This location is not available for voting today.

For early voters, whether in-person or by mail, you fall under the “voting absentee” category. Early voters are considered absentee because they will be absent from the official voting day on June 17, 2025, since they have already voted.

For any questions, contact your local election office.

