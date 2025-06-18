Skip to main content
Local News

Four Henry County Schools to provide free summer meal pickups on Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Schools are out, but summer meals are still on.

Henry County Public Schools are offering summer meal pickups on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at Campbell Court Elementary, Drewry Mason Elementary, Mt. Olivet Elementary and Sanville Elementary.

If you didn’t sign up, meals may still be available toward the end.

If you want to sign up for the rest of the summer, head to any of the pickup locations listed between 1:30 and 2 p.m.

Meals will be served for as long as they are available.

For more information on how to get free meals this summer, click here.

