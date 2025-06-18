Pipeline lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by MVP

Mountain Valley Pipeline’s owner has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former welding inspector who claims he was terminated after reporting safety violations during the pipeline’s construction.

Michael Barnhill, a welding inspector from Hardin County, Texas, alleges he was fired on December 8, 2023, just one day after reporting an illegal weld to federal regulators. The lawsuit names Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, Equitrans Midstream Corporation, and EQT Corporation as defendants.

Pipeline Safety Concerns Surface

According to court documents, Barnhill discovered three sections of pipeline joints with significant corrosion on November 15, 2023. Despite raising concerns about their noncompliance with construction specifications and federal regulations, Barnhill claims his supervisors ordered the corroded joints to be installed anyway.

When Barnhill refused to approve the joints or create falsified inspection reports, he was allegedly moved to a different section of the pipeline and replaced with a less experienced inspector. The lawsuit states the corroded joints were later approved and welded into the pipeline despite being out of compliance.

Illegal Welding Allegations

The lawsuit details another incident on December 5, 2023, when Barnhill discovered a weld made without an inspector present—a violation of federal regulations requiring inspection oversight for all pipeline welds. While supervisors initially agreed the illegal weld was unacceptable, Barnhill claims they later pressured him to alter his report to conceal the violation.

In the end, the weld was cut and rewelded with Barnhill present to inspect the cut. However, Barnhill was terminated the following day. He says he reported both incidents to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration.

The pipeline’s owner has requested dismissal of the lawsuit, arguing Barnhill should have filed a claim with the U.S. Department of Labor within 180 days of his termination. They also contend that as an at-will employee, he could be fired for any reason.

The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which traverses West Virginia and Virginia, began operations in June 2024. The project has faced ongoing scrutiny over environmental impacts and structural integrity concerns, including a rupture during pressure testing in May 2024.

All three companies named in the lawsuit have declined to comment on the pending litigation.