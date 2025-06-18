Salem City Schools mourns loss of former School Board Chair and first woman appointed to Salem’s School Board

SALEM, Va. – Salem City Schools announced the passing of June Long in a social media post on Wednesday.

According to Salem City Schools, Long passed away on Sunday at the age of 94.

Long was the first woman appointed to Salem’s School Board and later served as the governing body’s first female chairperson.

The district said the following in its social media post:

