Gov. Youngkin announces over $5 million in grants from Appalachian Regional Commission

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 13, 2025 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

Gpv. Youngkin announced on Thursday that he has recommended 13 projects for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission, which would amount to $5.356 million in grants. The approval of the awards would be finalized later in the year.

“These projects represent the strong entrepreneurial spirit and economic innovation of the Appalachian region. ARC plays a crucial role in empowering our Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change throughout the region.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

ARC’s goal is to help the region achieve economic growth similar to the rest of the nation.

“ARC funding serves as a crucial catalyst for transformation in Appalachian Virginia, empowering communities in ways that respect and preserve the region’s unique heritage and character. The program’s flexibility enables us to provide targeted assistance where it’s needed most, filling critical funding gaps and giving our Appalachian communities the resources they need to build on their distinctive strengths and assets.” Maggie Beal, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Interim Director

Below are the projects that were recommended for funding: