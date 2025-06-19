Lexington prepares for Lex Rock BV Juneteenth celebration

LEXINGTON, Va. – The City of Lexington is preparing for a big event on Saturday.

Unlike your typical Black history event, the theme is cowboys. You may be unaware, but one in four cowboys was Black!

To go along with the cowboy theme, there will be a blend of country music and line dancing, with a mix of traditional rhythm and blues. This year’s event is called Lex Rock BV Juneteenth, and there’s a little something for everyone. This Juneteenth celebration began back in 2021, and it gets bigger every year.

“The thing we want to impress upon people, it is not just for the Black community. This is a community-wide event, and we’re excited to see the great diversity. Every year it just grows and grows.” Marylin Alexander, Lexington Juneteenth Coordinato

The event started out as an art show and over the years grew to include more artists, crafts, and music. The activities kick off on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Richardson Park in Lexington.