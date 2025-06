(Copyright 2025 by The Science Museum of Western Virginia - All rights reserved.)

Promotional image for the Science Museum of Western Virginia's free adult ticket for Juneteenth.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Science Museum of Western Virginia is offering one free ticket for adults on Juneteenth!

The Museum said that all adults get one free ticket during normal operating hours on June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more information here.