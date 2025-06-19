Twin Valleys Roller Derby kicks off home season at Berglund Center in Roanoke

Southwest Virginia’s premiere roller derby league, Twin Valleys Roller Derby, will host it’s first home game of the season Saturday at the Berglund Center. Twin Valleys All-Stars faces off against Virginia Vipers Roller Derby, a commonwealth match up that is sure to keep fans entertained and impressed with hard hits, fast skating and intense jams.

Twin Valleys Roller Derby is a member owned and operated non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the sport of women’s roller derby, while also participating in other local charitable purposes such as Habitat for Humanity and collecting donations for local animal rescues.

Twin Valleys Roller Derby is made up of over 75 members and 2 competitive travel teams, the All-Stars and the Mountain Mayhem. The Twin Valleys All-Stars are a chartered member of the Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association and plays in the NA-South Division. The Twin Valleys Mountain Mayhem are a mixed level travel team.

View WFTDA official rankings here.

Doors open for Saturday’s bout at 6:30 p.m. and first whistle is at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $13 for adult, free for kids 8 and under. Tickets can be purchased here. The theme for Saturday’s bout is Pride Night.

2025 season home schedule can be found here.