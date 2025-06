Kroger is celebrating the first day of summer by giving out 92,000 free pints of ice cream, marking the 92 days of the summer season.

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!

On June 20 at noon, you can scoop up this sweet deal by using a digital coupon for a free pint of Kroger brand ice cream, featuring the all-new flavors from their Summer in a Pint collection.

