Local Vietnam Era veterans recognized for service, sacrifice

SALEM, Va. – Local Vietnam Era veterans were recognized today for their service and sacrifice to the country during the VA Health Care System’s quarterly Town Hall meeting in Salem.

At the Town Hall, veterans were presented with a Vietnam 50th Anniversary commemorative pin from Dr. Rebecca Stackhouse, Executive Director of the Salem VA Health Care System. This pin is intended for Vietnam-era veterans who have not previously received one as part of the special recognition for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

During the Vietnam War, over 2.7 million Americans served, and more than 58,000 lost their lives. Many veterans returned home to a country divided over the war, often facing disrespect and neglect.

“The pin itself...thanks and honors you,” said John Miller, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army.

Three presidents have supported efforts since 2012 to recognize Vietnam veterans. As a reminder, anyone who served in the armed forces during Vietnam is eligible to receive the pin. Veterans interested in receiving a Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative pin should email VHASAMPublicAffairs@VA.gov with their name, branch and years of service.